When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 1.

What happened: The board unanimously adopted the 2022 budget with no changes to the current tax rate.

Details: The budget anticipates roughly $18.6 million in revenue and $20.9 million in expenses. A $2.3 million deficit is attributed to several ongoing capital projects, and that amount will be covered with money from the township’s capital reserve fund.

Tax rate: East Hempfield’s property tax rate will remain set at 1.01 mills. Township residents have been paying that rate, which is the equivalent of $1.01 per $1,000 of property value, for the past 12 years.

Golf course: Four Seasons Golf Course used to cost the township about $250,000 per year, but the course is now generating a profit. Chairman Scott Russell credited the decision to stop offering in-house catering and instead begin renting the space out to an independently owned restaurant with doing much to turn the golf course’s finances around.

Quotable: “We do not take lightly the money that you send us,” Supervisor Scott Wiglesworth said of how the township approaches spending tax dollars.

Other business: By a 3-2 vote, the board approved a conditional use permit for a digital billboard near the intersection of State and Yellow Goose roads. The billboard will be a maximum of 25 feet tall and will not change messages more than once per hour. Supervisors Edward LeFevre and Thomas Bennett voted no. LeFevre expressed concerns that the billboard would increase distracted driving. Bennett noted that he did not have a problem with billboards in general but said he had concerns with this specific location.