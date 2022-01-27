When: East Hempfield supervisors meeting, Jan. 19.

What happened: The board granted final plan approval for the development of a 5.3-acre property along Nolt Road.

Details: The plan for the property, which sits near the intersection of Nolt and Devonshire roads, is to build seven duplexes and two single-family homes. Lyndana Drive will be expanded so the development can be accessed from Nissley and Nolt roads. The project will include a walking trail and an open-space recreational area for the development’s residents.

Public comment: The proposal has been controversial with some residents, particularly with property owners along Stonebridge Drive, which runs parallel to the site. One resident at the meeting told supervisors her concern with the project was that it would destroy trees on the property estimated to be over 100 years old.

Vote: The board approved the project by a 3-1 vote, with supervisor Thomas Bennett voting no and supervisor Edward LeFevre abstaining. Chairman Scott Wiglesworth explained that although the plan is not universally popular, he viewed it as a by-right development plan, meaning that since the project is consistent with the township’s zoning ordinance, the board did not have a legally valid reason to vote it down.

Other business: The township manager announced that the township has been awarded a $152,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The township plans to use the grant toward improvements for Amos Herr Park, including a new pavilion, bocce courts, a rain garden and a wheelchair accessible trail.