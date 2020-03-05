When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, March 4.
What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved financial security, stormwater management agreements and operation and maintenance agreements for the first phase of the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center and Brookside development plan.
Background: The development plan calls for a five-story hospital west of State Road and a residential building east of State Road just above the intersection with Harrisburg Pike. The first phase includes the hospital and parking garage, along with a helicopter pad to take emergency cases to Hershey. Supervisors approved the first phase earlier this year after meetings in which residents asked about noise from the helicopter and pedestrian access. There were also questions about mysterious surveillance equipment in a cornfield, which turned out to be routine surveying gear.
Costs: The approvals establish over $4 million in on-site financial security and over $5 million in off-site financial security. This money is held by the municipality to cover necessary improvements to be made by the developer.
Next steps: With approval in hand, construction on the hospital will commence soon.