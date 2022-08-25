When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 17

What happened: The board voted 3-0 to create a master plan for a park at Nolt Road and Church Street.

Background: The township is considering creating a park on a 50-acre lot near Four Seasons Golf Club known as the sod farm. The park would be developed over several phases and could include baseball fields, batting cages, tennis and pickleball courts, and a driving range.

Next steps: David Miller/Associates, an engineering firm the township works with routinely, will draft the plan. After the plan is complete, it will be subject to the township’s typical project approval process.

Other business: Supervisors granted final approval for the next phase of development across the street from the Penn State Heath’s new hospital. This phase will include a bank and a fast-casual restaurant and will be adjacent to the existing Sheetz.

What’s next: The next meeting is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville.