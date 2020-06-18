When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, June 17.

What happened: Supervisors heard from two residents who had concerns over a draft ordinance on 5G wireless facilities within the township.

Background: A new 5G wireless system being rolled out nationwide uses new parts of the radio frequency spectrum to enhance voice and data connectivity through mobile devices.

n Public comment: Residents Carly Smith and Heather Petrasek asked when residents could weigh in with safety concerns and whether the township will be educating residents on potential safety risks of 5G systems.

Board response: Supervisor Scott Russell said residents will be able to participate in a hearing on the issue July 15. The board voted unanimously to approve advertising the draft ordinance, and a copy of it will be posted on East Hempfield’s website, Russell said.

Next meeting: The July 15 supervisors meeting will be held at the Four Seasons golf club banquet hall to accommodate social distancing with seats 6 feet apart. The meeting will include regular township business as well as discussion of the wireless facilities ordinance.