When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 21.
What happened: Supervisors held a hearing on a zoning ordinance amendment to change language on setbacks in some agricultural zones to shorten distances between existing barns and new homes. The ordinance hearing preceded another similar hearing for a different ordinance on horse barns for transportation that would accommodate Plain sect residents.
Public comment: Residents spoke against easing setbacks on the grounds it might provide incentive for different uses, specifically, the type of use addressed in the second hearing on horse barns. Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said the proposed change would take away a 300-foot setback between an existing barn structure and a new residential building. Township engineer Scott Hain explained that the setback change would be for a pre-existing barn and not advantageous to someone building a new barn near a house.
Board action: The board moved to adopt the zoning ordinance amendment on agricultural setbacks. Copies of the ordinance change are available at the township office.
Next steps: The additional horse barn ordinance amendment was tabled by the board after additional discussion. Board members Scott Wiglesworth and Thomas Bennett expressed a need to further study the matter.