When: East Hempfield open house hosted by the township, June 7.

What happened: More than 50 East Hempfield residents and taxpayers displayed their opinions and creativity recently by designing their ideal recreation plan for 53 acres at Church and Nolt roads.

More: Controversy surrounds the grassy property, now a sod farm. Supervisors have drafted a plan for what they say is a much-needed park filled with ballfields, tennis courts, pickleball courts, a concession stand and additional amenities. Supporters have praised the board during township meetings. Board members have stressed they will listen to public voices concerning what goes into the area.

Details: Others want supervisors to allow passive leisure only – such as walking trails, playgrounds and picnic areas. They also have publicly commented at meetings. Some people want a mix of the two.

Open house: This interactive open house, held June 7 at township headquarters, asked participants to use cutouts representing baseball fields, walking trails, a dog park, playgrounds and other leisure choices, and arrange them on a large flat surface designed to look like the sod farm Hummer Turfgrass Systems leases from East Hempfield for $13,700 a year. Several such tableaus dotted tables spread throughout the board’s meeting room.

Process: People then could place a registration card with their name, address and phone number on their sod farm representation, snap a picture and upload it a website for township staff to analyze. Supervisors and employees walked through the event, stopping to talk to those who attended.

From the township: “I’m glad people are coming out and expressing themselves productively,” Diane Garber, assistant township manager, said, indicating residents walking around long tables and talking about the proposed development.

Quotable: “I’m here to get my facts,” said resident Ed Leone. “I’m a huge fan of what the township has done, but putting up a baseball field with lights isn’t peaceful.”

Why it matters: Township supervisors authorized the creation of a master concept plan in October that would create a park with four baseball/softball fields with lights, restrooms, eight pickleball courts, three tennis courts, a concession stand, a press box and seating, a dog park, a playground area with a pavilion, about 10 acres of flexible field sports areas, and 215 parking spots.

Background: The Hempfield Youth Association asked township officials in 2022 to provide more ballfields. Supervisors voted 3-0 last August to create the master plan for land the township has owned since 1989. The area is zoned for open space/recreation.

Those against active recreation: Nearby homeowners say they worry about noise, traffic, lighting and other problems. “It’s very concerning,” said Joanne Boltz, whose house is near the sod farm. “The neighborhood will change drastically.” Pointing to the sod farm replica, resident Shelley Hill said, “I love that field. We can walk around the whole field. Take (the ballfields) somewhere else.”

Those in favor: “We’re here because we know there’s a need for ballfields,” said Cristine Maser, who lives near the land. “Parks are busting out at the seams.” She spoke as daughter Madelyn, 10, and a friend placed cutouts of softball and baseball fields on a copy of the sod farm. “I want this because there are a lot of people who can’t play ball,” the incoming sixth-grader said. “There’s not enough fields. Jay Enoch, PYA president and West Hempfield resident, said ballfields would provide “a ton of benefit to the community,” adding the controversy doesn’t surprise him. “Everybody’s going to have an opinion,” he said.

Supervisor’s comment: The problem, said board Chair Scott Wiglesworth, is that those who live within walking distance of the mostly vacant land have an unfair advantage. “We have $3 million worth of real estate there,” he said during the open house. “That’s not fair to the rest of the township.”

Changing minds: Nearby resident Andrew Szaley changed his mind about the property. He and his family have spent more time on the sod farm since the township released recreation plans. “It works as a field,” said Szaley, whose 10-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son use the grassy areas for batting practice, sprints and setting off stomp rockets. “I used to be for the ballfields and the tennis courts,” Szaley said. He suggested putting in parking lots so other residents can use the open space, too.

Next: Supervisors should decide on a master recreation plan for the property within a few months.