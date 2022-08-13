When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: The board voted to advertise proposed updates to the township’s stormwater management ordinance.

Background: Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection requires townships to periodically update their stormwater ordinances to ensure that townships remain compliant with new laws and regulations. The township’s current stormwater ordinance was adopted in 2014. Township staff have been working on updating the ordinance for several years, but the project was delayed due to COVID-19.

Updates: The township’s engineering consultant, Scott Hain with David Miller/Associates, described the changes as largely procedural. Updates clarify what constitutes a small project and add specifications for any trees planted in drainage areas. The proposed updates also include incorporating a law passed by the state in 2018 that permits agricultural high tunnels that meet certain qualifications to be exempt from the requirement to submit a stormwater management plan.

Next steps: Notice of the township’s intent to update the ordinance will be published as required by state law. The board plans to vote on adopting the updates at their next meeting.

Other business: Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer noted that at a recent Recreation Authority meeting, the authority briefly discussed the possibility of creating a public park at the intersection of Church Street and Nolt Road. The final goal would be to create a 50-acre recreational area similar to Amos Herr Park. Supervisors stressed that the plan is in the early stages and the park would be developed over multiple phases.