When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, March 17.

What happened: Supervisors voted to approve waiving preliminary plan approval for a new business called Mavis Discount Tire at the site of the now-shuttered Friendly’s Restaurant at 1655 Columbia Ave.

Background: The restaurant, long known for its iconic candy and ice cream combos, was first opened in 1973, and closed in 2020.

The plan: The applicant, Lancaster AMA Realty Ventures LLC, wants to raze the existing building and build a tire business with eight service bays on the original building footprint. The business, said Luke Morrow of Solli Engineering, will also do other kinds of minor maintenance on vehicles. The eastern access to Columbia Avenue will be closed off, leaving a western access to the site.

Emergency services: Supervisors appointed John Kottmyer deputy emergency management coordinator for East Hempfield Township.

Roadwork: The board voted to approve resolutions to begin declaration of taking right of way for areas of Centerville Road to facilitate a long-standing plan to widen the roadway. “It’s been a long, hard ten years,” said supervisor H. Scott Russell of the planning process.