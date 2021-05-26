When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, May 19.

What happened: The board approved advertising an amendment to the township’s parking ordinance that increases the maximum weight of trucks on roads and streets.

Why it matters: Pickup trucks and delivery trucks are being built heavier than in the past, and officials decided it was time to modify the law to keep up with the changing times.

What it changes: East Hempfield’s ordinance states that it is a violation to “park a truck of over 5,000 pounds registered weight in a residential area, except for such periods of time necessary to make deliveries.” Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said after the vote that changing the wording to 10,000 pounds provides exclusion for a regular pickup truck owned by local households for residential use.

Boats and RVs: Schweitzer said the ordinance is also being changed to impose new rules on boats and campers. The full text of the ordinance is available at the township office.

Next steps: After advertisement, the board will vote on adopting the truck weight changes in a future public meeting.

Land development: Supervisors voted to waive a preliminary land development plan for a proposed new Belco Credit Union business at the northeast corner of the intersection of Centerville Road and South Tree Drive.