When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, March 3.

What happened: Supervisors introduced John Kottmyer as the new chief fire official, overseeing the operations at the township’s three fire departments: Hempfield, Rohrerstown and East Petersburg. Kottmyer was hired according to a plan developed by the newly formed Hempfield Area Fire Services Commission.

Background: According to comments by Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer, the development of the joint commission was 10 years in the making. In 2018, the township hired a consultant for the creation of a strategic plan completed in March 2019. The commission was created in 2020.

Experience: Kottmyer brings experience as training director at VFIS, senior risk control consultant at Glatfelter Insurance Group, paramedic at West York Ambulance, Lake Emergency Medical Services and Wellspan, and deputy fire/rescue chief in York.

Quotable: “I’m very excited to be here; I’m looking forward to the opportunity … retention of volunteers (in fire departments) is very important,” Kottmyer said.

Official comment: Supervisor Scott Wiglesworth said, “I think the sky’s the limit on bringing the departments closer together, being a more unified team.” Supervisor Ed LeFevre called the joint commission and new fire official “a significant milestone.”

Next steps: The township will continue to receive reports from the fire services commission.