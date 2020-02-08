- When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 5.

- What happened: East Hempfield Township officials are teaming up with their colleagues in West Hempfield Township to resurface a stretch of Stony Battery Road from Meadow View Road to Main Street in Salunga. They’re aiming to get the work done during the summer so it does not impact the school year. Supervisors approved roughly $200,000 for the project, while Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said West Hempfield has approved the other half of the funds.

- Board input: Supervisor Scott Wiglesworth asked about the installation of sidewalks or walking paths at the area of Stony Battery Road that connects to Nolt Road, where schoolchildren walk. “I just want to make sure that we’re taking a holistic (safety) approach to Stony Battery Road,” Wiglesworth said.

- Quotable: “We try not to interrupt school (traffic) if we don’t have to,” public works Director Perry Madonna said, talking about the project timeline.

- Next steps: The project will go out to bid as soon as possible, for work possibly starting in July.