When: East Hempfield supervisors meeting, Nov. 3.

What happened: Supervisors discussed the proposed 2022 budget, which does not include any tax increases.

Details: The proposed budget projects that the township will collect roughly $12 million in general fund revenues in 2022. Proposed expenses are expected to total approximately $11.9 million, giving the township a surplus of roughly $150,000.

Revenues: Township residents will continue to pay property tax at the rate of $1.01 per $1,000 of property value. Property taxes are the township’s second largest source of income for the general fund, with an expected total of $2.7 million in 2022. The township’s largest income source is earned income taxes, which are expected to generate $4.5 million next year. Other projections for significant revenue sources include $800,000 from various zoning permit fees, $1 million from real estate transfer taxes, and $470,000 from cable franchise fees.

Expenses: The proposed budget funds most line items at the same or nearly the same rates as the 2021 budget. The largest expenditure is the police department, which would receive a total of $6.85 million. Other large expenditures include $800,000 for the fire department, $670,000 for planning and zoning services, and $2.3 million for public works. The proposal also includes a $26,300 contribution to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, reflective of the county’s request of $1 per resident.

Other funds: Money not included in the general fund includes $780,000 in state funds for road maintenance projects and $2.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The township is considering several potential projects for the relief funds, including stormwater projects and new radios for the police department.

Next steps: The administration and finance committee will discuss the budget in more detail at their Nov. 11 meeting. A final vote on the budget will be held at the Dec. 1 meeting.