When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting on May 18.

What happened: The board voted to repair the surface of the three current pickleball courts at Amos Herr Park and add an additional pickleball court on the adjoining basketball court.

Background: At the board’s past several meetings, supervisors have discussed options for relocating the pickleball courts to accommodate a growing group of pickleball players and a neighbor disturbed by the noise. Fabian Gonzalez, who lives across the street from the park, has been advocating for the township to move pickleball play from its current location because of the impact the noise has had on his wife’s mental health over the past two years.

Previous plan: At a meeting in April, the board voted to switch the tennis court and pickleball court locations, which would have provided additional play area for pickleball and moved the noise away from the Gonzalez’s home. Several weeks later, the board voted not to move forward with that plan after cost estimates for the project came in at roughly $250,000. When pickleball players said they would be satisfied with an additional court at their current location, the board decided to consider modifying the adjacent basketball court to allow for both basketball and pickleball play.

Public comment: The pickleball players group did not object to the new plan, and a resident who does not play pickleball said he was glad the board decided against moving the courts due to the high cost. Gonzalez expressed his frustration over expanding pickleball play at its current location and said supervisors need to approach the problem as a mental health issue and not a complaining neighbor.

Vote: The board approved the measure by a 3-2 vote, with supervisors Edward LeFevre and Thomas Bennett voting no.

Other business: During the public comment period, several property owners along Northlawn Drive spoke regarding concerns over the six-story apartment complex planned by Homestead Village. A lawyer representing the neighbors noted that the plan may exceed the maximum building height permitted by the township’s zoning ordinance. Township staff said they recently received Homestead Village’s development plan and have not yet reviewed the proposal.