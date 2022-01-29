When: East Hempfield supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Supervisors appointed new board leadership and reappointed several township officials.

Chair: Supervisor Scott Russell, who served as board chair for the past two years announced that he was not seeking to be chair this year. Russell, who will continue to be a board member, nominated Scott Wiglesworth to be chair. The board unanimously voted to appoint Wiglesworth chair. Wiglesworth, who had previously been vice chair, nominated Thomas Bennett to serve as vice chair. Bennett was also unanimously appointed.

Officials: The township’s manager, police chief, emergency management coordinator, director of public works and zoning officer will remain the same. The board also reappointed several current members of the planning commission, water authority, fire commission and other township boards.

Quotable: “It’s nice to pass the reins on at this point. It’s been amazing where we’ve come over the past 12 years,” said former chair Russell, explaining why he is optimistic about the future of the township.

Farmland resolution: The board voted to acknowledge a resolution originally passed in 2013 regarding township efforts to preserve farmland north of Route 283. Supervisors viewed acknowledging the resolution as a way of reaffirming their commitment to preserving farmland in the township.