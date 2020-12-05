When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 2.

What happened: Supervisors approved a waiver of $70,000 in stormwater planning costs for a developer, 2701 State Road LLC, in the Brookside project at State Road and Harrisburg Pike.

Background: The Brookside plan, which includes six phases of residential and commercial building, is being built to the east of a new Penn State Health Lancaster Hospital along State Road, above Harrisburg Pike. State Road will need to be realigned as part of the project. Before the approval of the waiver, supervisors cited the developer’s costs of about $3 million in completing a stream restoration project at Swarr Run, which helped the township to get stormwater management credits for planning required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Additional land development: Supervisors approved the reinstatement of a final subdivision and land development plan for a project at adjacent properties at 3405 and 3331 Columbia Ave. The plan had previously been withdrawn over concerns about the costs of adding sidewalks and curbing on the lot, Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said Dec. 3. The plan is for a two-lot subdivision and new 2,000-square-foot garage.

Awards: Supervisors officially recognized Mike Fitzgibbons of the Susquehanna Valley EMS for 40 years of service to the township, and citizens Jennifer Kreider, Erica Hostetter and Beth Peters for administering life-saving CPR to a heart attack victim at Root’s Market in recent weeks.