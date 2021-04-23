When: East Hempfield supervisors meeting, April 21.

What happened: Supervisors approved a final land development plan for Dutch Valley Auto Works. The applicants, Geoffrey and Lori McCollum, are proposing a new 45-square-foot garage for a commercial property at 3331 Columbia Ave., with an asphalt driveway expansion. The property is located within the township’s Community Business Center zoning district and the Central Lancaster County Urban Growth Boundary.

Other land development: Supervisors approved a final plan for a new clubhouse at the Farmstead at Homestead Village, part of the local Homestead Village retirement community.

Events: Supervisors approved a “Hogs and Heroes” kids bike-a-thon event at Amos Herr Park June 19, during which children will bike on the park’s recreation trail to raise money for military members and first responders.