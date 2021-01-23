When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 20.

What happened: Township supervisors approved the final land development plan for the sixth phase of the Brookside project. The project consists of building a 252,500-square-foot warehouse with parking, access drives and stormwater management facilities on a 65-acre lot at 2701 State Road with access through Yellow Goose Road.

Background: The Brookside plan, which includes six phases of residential and commercial building, is being built to the east of a new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center along State Road, above Harrisburg Pike. State Road will need to be realigned as part of the project.

Other land development: Supervisors approved a preliminary plan waiver for the Homestead Village project, which involves building 74 independent senior living apartments as well as multipurpose rooms and other related facilities in expanding the community at 1800 Village Circle.

Police: Supervisors approved promoting East Hempfield Township police officer Matthew Miller to sergeant. Prior to joining the township’s department in 2012, Miller was a police officer in Mount Joy Borough for one year. Miller is a 2010 graduate of the Reading Police Academy and holds an associate degree in criminal justice.