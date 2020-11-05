When: East Hempfield Township Supervisors meeting, Nov. 4.

What happened: Township supervisors unanimously approved a final plan for the second phase of the Brookside project, which consists of a 6,077-square-foot Sheetz store with associated parking, fuel service, access drives and a stormwater management facility on a 65-acre lot at 2701 State Road. The parcel is in the township’s campus (C) zone.

Background: The six-phase Brookside plan, which involves additional residential and commercial building, adjoins a new Penn State Health Lancaster Hospital being built to the west.

Design considerations: Sheetz engineering permit manager Brent Brubaker explained the Sheetz store will include a new canopy design to minimize light shining out from the top of the structure. “You would see that it’s lit, but it’s not casting any light,” Brubaker said of the LED lighting system.

Quotable: "We have been working with Sheetz for over a year and a half,” said Mike O’Brien of Oak Tree Development.

Board input: Supervisor Craig Weaver asked about traffic to and from State Road, and supervisor Ed LeFevre got confirmation that local fire officials have reviewed the plan.

Other land development: Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a final plan the second phase of the Traditions of America project consisting of 96 residential units. The complete plan involves 208 single family dwellings, 82 duplex dwellings, and one clubhouse building on land near the intersection of State Street and Miller Road.