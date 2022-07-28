When: East Hempfield supervisors meeting, July 20.

What happened: The board unanimously voted to approve the final development plan for a five-story, 150-unit apartment complex along State Road, near Penn State Health’s new hospital.

Details: Property on both sides of State Road adjacent to the intersection with Harrisburg Pike is being developed in six stages, with the hospital being the first stage. The other stages are planned for the east side of State Road and include retail space, medical office buildings and a warehouse. The apartment complex will be constructed on 17.5 acres of the 66 acre-lot.

Approval process: All six phases of the project are located in the township’s campus zone. At a previous meeting supervisors approved changes to campus zoning specifications to allow for drive-thru services and additional building height. Supervisors also approved the developers request for some flexibility finalizing the entrance and exit drives to the apartment complex as an adjoining phase is developed.

Public comment: Two residents at the meeting told the board they had thought the residence phase would be senior living apartments. They expressed concerns that a regular apartment building would contribute more traffic. A third resident who spoke at the meeting said he did not think the trails and bike paths included in the plan were sufficient.

Other business: The board voted to rezone a 7.6-acre property near the Marietta Avenue overpass over Route 30 from low-density residential to medium-density residential. The property is within the urban growth boundary and is near the Lime Spring Village Townhome development, which will include 122 townhomes when completed.