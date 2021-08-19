When: East Earl Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: Township supervisors will pursue $235,000 in additional grant funds through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to salvage efforts to stabilize the stream bank surrounding Cedar Creek, a tributary of the Conestoga River.

Why it matters: Last year, township officials were awarded a $161,934 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) to reverse signs of natural erosion at Cedar Creek, in the area of Frogtown Road in East Earl. This conservation work, according to Township Manager Justin Sauder, was postponed because “not all of the landowners” on properties bordering the creek “were agreeable to the project.” The township will now request further funding through the NFWF’s Pennsylvania Most Effective Basins grants program to extend its initial restoration efforts downstream and implement measures to improve water quality, to mitigate flooding issues and to alleviate streambank damage.

What’s next: Sauder said he recently sent a letter of support to the foundation, and he expects to receive a response in September.

Deferment: East Earl Township will defer action to Earl Township on plans to erect a self-service storage facility and three single-family detached dwellings at Garden Spot Village, an active lifestyle retirement community. Because the majority of this proposed construction will fall outside East Earl Township limits, board Chair Nelson Groff was in favor of the deferral contingent on the project receiving a positive review on its stormwater plan from Lititz-based ARRO Consulting Inc.