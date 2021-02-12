When: East Earl Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 9.

What happened: The township will join a cooperative municipal bidding and purchasing program to cut costs on its annual road projects.

Background: This year, township officials have two road projects planned at an initial estimated cost of $159,501. The township had initially projected to spend $123,504 to overlay Ginger Pat Drive and Twin Hill Road, and $35,997 to chip and seal Ewell, Sensenig and Weaverland roads.

Why it’s important: Supervisors voted to partner with the following municipalities to procure a better rate on goods and services for roadwork: Brecknock, Caernarvon, Clay, Ephrata, Leacock, Penn, Salisbury, Warwick, and West Earl townships. No updated cost estimates are available at this time.

What’s next: The board anticipates bids will be awarded April 5. Both projects are expected to be completed between June 1 and Aug. 30, township manager Justin Sauder said.

New police officer: Supervisors approved a motion to retroactively hire Zachary Fifer as a part-time police officer for the township’s police department, at a starting wage of $23.70 per hour. Fifer is currently employed as a patrolman for Spring City Borough. He must pass a background check and psychological exam before officially entering the force.

AEDs: Earlier this month, township officials purchased four automated external defibrillators for emergency use, to be mounted in its maintenance building, road crew vehicles and municipal office. Those AEDs will be installed within the week, Sauder said.