When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 8.
What happened: Township Manager Justin Sauder announced East Earl’s intent to apply for a grant that would fund the township’s proposed Cedar Creek improvement project.
Background: Sauder said residents have recently experienced excess flooding around Cedar Creek in the area of Frogtown Road. In response, township officials have partnered with the Lancaster Farmland Trust and TeamAg Inc. in an effort to remediate damages along the stream bank. Under their proposed project, the township would plant fresh vegetation, install a buffer strip and alter the creek’s channel to increase its flow rate/carrying capacity, a process known as channelization.
Why it’s important: Sauder revealed the township is working with Jeffery Swinehart, deputy director at the Farmland Trust, to obtain a grant through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The township will apply for a spot in the foundation’s Small Watershed Grant program, which currently has $2 million available to fund select conservation efforts. While this particular program issues a maximum of $200,000 per project, Sauder said the township's proposed improvements shouldn't exceed $150,000.
What's next: Sauder said the township will need to finish a cost estimate and apply for the grant before Oct. 22. If approved for funding, Sauder predicts the project will be completed by fall 2020.