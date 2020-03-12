When: East Earl Township supervisors meeting, March 10.

n What happened: East Earl Township will receive a $161,934 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to stabilize the stream bank surrounding Cedar Creek, a tributary of the Conestoga River, Township Manager Justin Sauder announced.

Background: Last year, residents voiced concern over excess flooding around Cedar Creek in the area of Frogtown Road. Township officials will partner with TeamAg Inc. and the Lancaster Farmland Trust in an effort to repair damage caused by erosion. To fund this restoration project, officials worked with Jeffery Swinehart, deputy director at the Farmland Trust, to apply for a grant from the fish and wildlife foundation.

Why it’s important: East Earl earned a spot in the foundation’s Small Watershed Grants program, which awarded over $2 million last month to help fund 14 conservation efforts. The township will match the foundation grant with $32,000 in local funding to plant fresh vegetation, install a buffer strip and alter the creek’s channel to increase its flow rate/carrying capacity, a process known as channelization. The total project cost is projected at $193,934.

What’s next: The township now must obtain landowner agreements from five properties that surround Cedar Creek. Once documentation is received, officials can proceed with the channelization process, Sauder said.

n Bids: The board awarded a $97,967 contract to pave Toddy Drive to H&K Group, a construction company based in Skippack.

