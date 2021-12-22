When: East Earl supervisors meeting, Dec. 14.

What happened: Supervisors adopted the 2022 budget for $3.06 million with no increase in the real estate tax rate, which remains at 1.7 mills for the fifth straight year. For a property assessed at $100,000, the rate would be the same as 2021, at $170.

Quotable: “We’ll continue not to increase taxes as long as we can,” board Chair Nelson Groff said.

What it means: The budget lists $3.06 million in total expenses with revenues projected at $2.91 million with a year-end balance of $466,524.

Spending plan: Police services provided by the East Earl Township Police Department are $1,024,304, a decrease of $2,262 from 2021. Community organization donations include: Garden Spot Fire Rescue, $29,952; Weaverland Valley Fire Department, $18,048; Eastern Lancaster County Library $6,700; Lancaster County Conservancy, $5,000; Cross Net Ministries, $1,200; Terre Hill Park, $1,000; Welsh Mountain Community Center, $1,000; Brubaker Park, $500; New Holland Community Memorial Park, $500; New Holland Historical Society, $500; and United Veterans Council, $200.

Street improvements: Chip seal Camp Meeting Road, $6,176; chip seal Valley View Road, $8,556; overlay Gault Road, $180,000; preventative chip-seal patching where needed, $10,000.

ARP funds: American Rescue Plan Act funds of $360,637 to be received in 2022 have not been designated yet.

Police department: Supervisors approved the advertisement for two full-time officers.

What’s next: Supervisors meetings for 2022 will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the township municipal building. The annual organizational meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Jan. 3, and the budget workshop will be held 2 p.m. Nov. 7.