When: East Earl supervisors meeting, June 9.

What happened: During a meeting held with a 25-person attendance limit, the board rescinded its declaration of disaster emergency for the township, effective June 30.

Background: Township officials signed a declaration in March that would allow the township to apply for federal, state or county aid, if needed. Because the governor’s stay-at-home order and other statewide pandemic restrictions have been lifted, the board saw no need to maintain its state of emergency, said Justin Sauder, township manager.

Quotable: “If there is a second wave of COVID-19, and we would need to declare again, there’s certainly no reason why we couldn’t do so,” Sauder said.

Lanternflies: The township has purchased 20 rolls of sticky tape, for use on trees, to help combat the spread of spotted lanternflies. Rolls can be gotten by residents free of charge at the municipal building, Sauder said.

In other news: Brian Bauer was conditionally approved to succeed Bill Shirk as the township’s emergency management coordinator. Sauder said as a condition of approval, Bauer must now earn his state certification before he can be officially appointed. He is expected to also serve as an emergency coordinator for Caernarvon Township and Terre Hill Borough.