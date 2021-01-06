When: East Earl supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: Nelson Groff was reelected as chair and Steve Becker was elected as vice chair during the reorganization. Justin Sauder was retained as township manager, with Connie Gross as secretary-treasurer.

New member: Dustin Sauder was appointed to serve on the board of supervisors, succeeding Daniel Fox, who resigned in December. Sauder is part owner of C E Sauder & Sons, a family owned feed mill based in East Earl, and serves on the school board at Hinkletown Mennonite School. He will serve a one-year term.

Meetings: Supervisors will continue to meet at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the municipal building, 4610 Division Highway, East Earl, unless otherwise advertised.

Other appointments: The law firm of Nikolaus & Hohenadel was appointed as solicitor, and Lancaster-based Arro Consulting as engineer. Steve Garman was reappointed as a member of the zoning hearing board for a three-year term, Marvin Sensenig as secretary of the planning commission for a four-year term, Ken Witmer as chair of the Weaverland Valley Authority for a five-year term, and Jim Shirk to the vacancy board for a one-year term. Supervisors also retained Garden Spot Fire Rescue and Weaverland Valley Fire Department as the township's fire companies.