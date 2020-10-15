When: East Earl supervisors meeting, Oct. 13.

What happened: The township will seek to spend nearly $50,000 on improvements at its municipal building.

Details: Township Manager Justin Sauder said roughly $1,200 was spent on a television monitor for use at municipal board meetings. The monitor will allow those in attendance to see “all the (development) plans that we’re discussing during a meeting up on the big screen,” Sauder said. The township also will consider a proposal to install an LED sign board in front of the building to advertise various meetings, events and other announcements. Although no cost estimates are available at this time, township officials do not expect costs to exceed $50,000.

What’s next: The board anticipates a cost estimate for signage will be available at its Nov. 10 meeting.

In other news: Supervisors approved a motion for the East Earl Township Police Department to lease a 2020 Ford Interceptor utility vehicle at a cost of $36,618 with a 2.1% interest rate. The car, according to police Chief Kevin McCarthy, would replace a 2009 Dodge Durango sport utility vehicle that has over 170,000 miles.