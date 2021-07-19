When: East Earl Township supervisors meeting, July 13.

What happened: The township has amended its zoning ordinance to lessen commercial restrictions on agricultural use properties, effective immediately.

Why it matters: Supervisors recently fielded a formal petition calling for leniency on how agricultural zones can be utilized in the township. This new law, according to its ordinance, will allow farms “which seek to provide additional or supplementary income” to establish support businesses that are “compatible with the agricultural use” of the property. Examples of an appropriate commercial expansion in the agricultural zone include welding, tack and woodshops, while convenience stores, restaurants and taverns would be prohibited. Board Chairman Nelson Groff said requests to erect a farm-based business will still be reviewed on an individual basis.

Quotable: “We are trying to preserve the farm by preserving the farmer — I think that is the ultimate goal of this ordinance,” said Township Manager Justin Sauder, adding that farming is not as profitable as it used to be. The zoning amendment will help prevent farmers from “going out of business and selling their farms,” he said.

Federal aid: The township will receive $721,000 in additional federal grant funds to assist with further coronavirus-related expenses. This financial aid, according to Sauder, must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024. No decision has been made on how these funds will be allocated.