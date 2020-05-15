When: East Earl supervisors meeting, May 12.

What happened: During a meeting held remotely over a conference call, the board adopted a resolution to extend the township’s due date for street light taxes five more months without penalty to Nov. 30.

Background: A street light tax is paid by homeowners who live in a development, to cover the cost of electricity and maintenance for communal street lights. Last month, township supervisors also approved a resolution to extend the deadline for real estate taxes by five months, in an attempt to aid property owners in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Quotable: “We do understand that things are tight, and people are out of work,” Township Manager Justin Sauder said. “We don’t want to penalize people who haven’t chosen to put themselves into this position.”