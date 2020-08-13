When: East Earl supervisors meeting, Aug. 11.

What happened: Supervisors conditionally approved plans to convert a produce stand into a farm store at 5066 Division Highway, East Earl.

Background: In addition to the Horst Farm Market on Reading Road in East Earl, Horst also operates a roadside stand that sells locally grown produce on Division Highway. Its owners plan to replace the stand with a farm store. The business will offer fresh produce, deli meat and other homemade fare.

Conditions: Township Manager Justin Sauder said, as a condition of approval, a revised version of this plan, which addresses several “minor” comments, must be reviewed by the township’s engineer.

What’s next: Sauder predicts construction will be completed by year’s end.

In other news: The township has purchased five laptops, preloaded with additional software, at a cost of $7,350. In the event of a sickness or another statewide shutdown, this equipment will allow staff to complete work from a remote location. Federal grant funds will be used to cover the expense, Sauder said.