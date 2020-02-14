When: Supervisors meeting, Feb. 11.
What happened: The board granted conditional approval of Eastern Lancaster County School District’s plan to construct a tennis facility on the campus of Blue Ball Elementary School.
Background: Last year, Elanco’s school board approved a design for new tennis courts to replace rundown courts at Garden Spot High School. Out of several options presented by Derck & Edson architects, members voted to construct a six-court facility on the elementary school campus. Total cost was projected at $625,000.
A condition: Board Chairman Nelson Groff said, as a condition of approval, cost estimates must be submitted to the township’s engineer. These estimates will help determine an escrow amount, to be paid by Elanco, that the township will hold as collateral until construction is complete.
What’s next: Neal Walsh, director of facilities and transportation at Elanco, expects construction to be completed by the end of September.