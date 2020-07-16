When: East Earl supervisors meeting, July 14.

What happened: Supervisors approved plans for an auction center to replace the Flower & Home Marketplace at 196 Broad St., East Earl.

Why it matters: PA Auction Center is a Quarryville-based consignment company that sells real estate, vehicles, furniture, munitions and general goods, both online and in-person. Because of the center’s recent desire to expand, its owners purchased the marketplace in June, at a cost of $2.15 million, in order to move the operation onto a 15-acre site within East Earl Township. Justin Sauder, township manager, said these plans required board approval because the property is zoned in a commercial neighborhood district.

What’s next: The Flower & Home Marketplace, according to Sauder, is expected to close later this summer. Once the marketplace is out of business, the new owners can move in.

Police contract: Because of complications related to the coronavirus pandemic, the township approved a one-year extension of its contract with the East Earl Township Police Department through 2021. The township's previous five-year agreement was set to expire Dec. 31, 2020. Sauder anticipates just over $1 million will be spent on police services next year, up 3% from the current year.