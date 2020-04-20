When: East Earl supervisors meeting, April 14.

What happened: The board approved an escrow of $207,004 for Eastern Lancaster County School District to construct a tennis facility on the campus of Blue Ball Elementary School. Because of the governor’s stay-at-home order, the meeting was held over a conference call, with members of the public able to call in

Background: Last year, Elanco’s school board approved a design for new tennis courts to replace rundown courts at Garden Spot High School. Out of several options presented by Derck & Edson architects, members voted to construct a six-court facility on the elementary school campus, at a total cost of $625,000. East Earl’s board of supervisors conditionally approved these plans Feb. 11.

Why it’s important: Board Chairman Nelson Groff said in February that as a condition of approval, cost estimates and a stormwater management agreement must be reviewed by the township’s engineer. These estimates would help determine an escrow amount, to be paid by Elanco, which the township would hold as collateral until construction is complete. Because all documentation has since been submitted and reviewed, supervisors approved the stormwater plan and escrow.

What’s next: Once the escrow is paid, the school district can proceed with building its new tennis courts. Neal Walsh, director of facilities and transportation at Elanco, had estimated that construction would be complete by the end of September.