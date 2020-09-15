When: East Earl supervisors meeting, Sept. 8.

What happened: Supervisors conditionally approved plans to build a church at 1279 Main St., East Earl.

Background: The Lighthouse Assembly of God is a Christian church and child care center based in New Holland. Its owners recently purchased a 13-acre tract on Main Street at a cost of $489,000. The new church will featire a fellowship hall, gymnasium, youth day care, food bank and outdoor recreational facilities. These plans required board approval because the property is in an agricultural zoning district.

Conditions: Township Manager Justin Sauder said, as a condition of approval, the owners must revise their plan to address several minor comments made by the township’s engineer. The property owners also requested a 60-day extension to acquire a highway occupancy permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

What’s next: The board expects to receive a revised plan and permit by Nov. 4.