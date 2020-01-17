When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 14.
What happened: Supervisors announced that the Linden Road bridge in East Earl has been closed.
Background: Last year, a special meeting was held to discuss the closure of the bridge. Lancaster County Commissioners revealed that, in its current state, the bridge would need to be removed. They have since approved plans to demolish it at a cost of roughly $75,000.
What’s next: Earlier this month, the bridge was officially closed to vehicular traffic. Commissioners must now proceed with the bidding and permitting process for demolition.
Other news: Bill Shirk announced his resignation as the township’s emergency management coordinator. After 12 years of service, Shirk will retire at the end of 2020. The board will begin searching for a replacement.