When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 13.
What happened: The board approved a resolution that bans video gaming terminals throughout the township.
Background: In late 2017, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill into law allowing select establishments across the state to install video gaming terminals. These machines are noteworthy because they offer chance-based gambling games that pay out monetary rewards. To limit the expansion of in-state gambling opportunities, these terminals have been limited to five machines per location and confined to truck stops that meet a varied list of criteria.
Why it’s important: The state Senate recently passed a bill permitting local governments to decide, on an individual basis, whether they’d like to prohibit gaming terminals within their municipality. Justin Sauder, township manager, said municipalities that opt out of terminals within their boundaries can, in the future, opt back in. However, if a municipality does not opt out by month’s end, it cannot ban terminals moving forward. Accordingly, the board approved a resolution to ban terminals via unanimous decision.
What’s next: The board must notify the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board of its decision by Aug. 30.
In other news: The board approved submitting its proposal for an open burn ordinance to the township solicitor. Sauder said this edict would mandate fires be held at least 75 feet away from any building, as well as limit items burned to wood, wood products or domestic refuse. The ordinance requires a final vote of approval before it can be enforced.