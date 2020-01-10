- When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 6.
- What happened: Township supervisors retained the same lineup during their reorganization. Nelson Groff was reelected as chairman and Daniel Fox as vice chair. Steve Becker is the third member of the board. Justin Sauder was retained as township manager.
- Appointments: Justin Mogle was appointed as a member of the Zoning Hearing Board, succeeding Bill Fisher. Mogle is a self-employed contractor and long-time resident of East Earl. He will serve a three-year term.
- Quotable: “It was the fastest reorganization we’ve ever had,” Gross said after the meeting.