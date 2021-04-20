When: East Earl Township Supervisors meeting, April 13.

What happened: The township has awarded more than $90,000 in bids to complete its annual road maintenance.

Background: The township joined a cooperative municipal bidding and purchasing program in February to procure a better rate on goods and services for roadwork. This year, township officials have two road projects planned at an initial estimated cost of $159,501. The township had initially projected to spend $123,504 to overlay Ginger Pat Drive and Twin Hill Road, and $35,997 to chip and seal Ewell, Sensenig and Weaverland roads.

Why it’s important: Ten municipalties shared in $1.5 million in contracts under this program. East Earl Township has approved its share of those bids for the following maintenance: $41,913 to Martin Paving Inc. for chip seal services, $29,971 to A-1 Traffic Control Products for line painting services, and $23,275 to Asphalt Maintenance Solutions LLC to apply an ultra-thin overlay.

What’s next: All road maintenance is expected to be finished between June 1 and Aug. 30, township manager Justin M. Sauder said.

Federal aid: The township will receive $681,299 in additional federal grant funds to assist with further coronavirus-related expenses. This financial aid, according to Sauder, must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024. No decision has been made on how to spend these funds, Sauder said.

County health department: The township will postpone action on a local initiative calling for Lancaster County to establish its own health department. Supervisors have tabled any discussion or action on this issue until further information is available. Township officials will attend a special meeting April 29 hosted by the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors. This session will allow each member of the association to form a consensus on how to proceed.