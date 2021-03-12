When: East Earl Township Supervisors meeting, March 9.

What happened: The township awarded a $69,621 contract to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. to overlay Twin Hill Road in East Earl.

Background: Township supervisors have two road projects planned for 2021 at an initial estimated cost of $159,501. The township will overlay Twin Hill Road and Ginger Pat Drive, and chip and seal Ewell, Sensenig and Weaverland roads. Last month, board members also voted to partner with Brecknock, Caernarvon, Clay, Ephrata, Leacock, Penn, Salisbury, Warwick, and West Earl townships to procure a better rate on goods and services for roadwork.

What’s next: The board anticipates that contracts for joint municipal bids will be awarded April 5. Township Manager Justin Sauder expects all road maintenance to be completed between June 1 and Aug. 30.

Zoning amendment: The property owners of Shady Maple RV at 160 Ewell Road, East Earl, may now begin the land development process for vehicular storage. To pave the way, the board amended its zoning ordinance map to change the property from neighborhood commercial to a general commercial zone.