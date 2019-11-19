When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 12.
What happened: The board approved a preliminary budget for 2020 with no tax increase.
The tax rate: East Earl Township’s real estate tax rate is set at 1.7 mills. Residents who own a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $170 in local taxes yearly.
Overview: Under its proposed budget, the township projected revenues of $2.88 million in 2020, down 5.69% from 2019, and predicted $2.94 million in expenses, up 4.21% from the current year. The rise in expenses can be partly attributed to a $47,875 boost in funding for the road department and a $90,000 contribution to nonuniformed pension, up $35,400 from the current year. Justin Sauder, township manager, said pension costs rise whenever new full-time employees are hired.
Major projects: The board has three road projects planned for 2020 at a collective cost of $215,000. The township will spend $135,000 to overlay Toddy Drive, $50,000 to chip and seal Precast and Weaverland roads, and $30,000 to line paint 300,000 feet of township roads. All projects will be completed between June 1 and Aug. 30, Sauder said.
Emergency services: The East Earl Police Department will be allocated $978,736 next year, down 3.07% from 2019. Garden Spot Fire Rescue will receive $29,952, while Weaverland Valley Fire Department will receive $18,048.
Contributions: Additionally, the preliminary budget calls for a total of $16,400 in donations: $6,500 to the Eastern Lancaster County Library, $5,000 to the Lancaster County Conservancy, $1,200 to Cross Net Ministries, $1,000 to Terre Hill Park, $1,000 to Welsh Mountain Community Center, $500 to Brubaker Park, $500 to New Holland Park, $500 to New Holland Historical Society, and $200 to United Veterans Council.
What's next: The board will vote to adopt the budget Dec. 10. Prior to its adoption, the proposed budget will be available for review at the municipal building.