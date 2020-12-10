When: East Earl Township Supervisors meeting, Dec. 8.

What happened: Supervisors adopted a $3.02 million budget for 2021 with no tax increase. Total spending is up 2.7% from the current year.

Tax rate: East Earl Township’s real estate tax is set at 1.7 mills. Residents who own a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $170 in local taxes annually. No changes have been made since the board proposed its budget Nov. 10.

Major projects: The township has two road projects planned for 2021 at a total cost of $159,501. The township will spend $123,504 to overlay Ginger Pat Drive and Twin Hill Road, and $35,997 to chip and seal Ewell, Sensenig and Weaverland roads. Both projects are expected to be completed between June 1 and Aug. 30, Township Manager Justin Sauder said.

Public services: The East Earl Police Department will be allocated $1.02 million next year, up 4.88% from 2020. Additionally, the township reserved $29,952 for Garden Spot Fire Rescue, $18,048 for Weaverland Valley Fire Department, $6,500 for the Eastern Lancaster County Library, $5,000 for the Lancaster County Conservancy, $1,200 for Cross Net Ministries, $1,000 for Terre Hill Park, $1,000 for the Welsh Mountain Community Center, $500 for Brubaker Park, $500 for New Holland Park, $500 for the New Holland Historical Society and $200 for the United Veterans Council.

Police policy: To comply with an executive order from President Donald Trump, supervisors approved an amendment to the East Earl Township Police Department’s use of force policy. These revisions will ensure the department adheres “to all applicable federal, state, and local laws regarding use of force policies,” according to a statement from Chief of Police Kevin McCarthy, and prohibit “choke holds, except in situations where justified to use deadly force, as allowed by law.”

Resignations: Daniel Fox has resigned as a member of the board of supervisors, effective Dec. 31. The board expects to appoint a replacement at its Jan. 4 reorganization meeting. Township residents are welcome to call the municipal office and apply for the position by Dec. 18.