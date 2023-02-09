When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 3.

What happened: The board voted unanimously to sign a maintenance agreement with Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp Resort campground at 340 Blackburn Road for a spray irrigation system to address sewage blockage issues.

Issue: Township supervisors Chair Scott Kreider said the campground has experienced sewage blockages in its septic system, which they are “trying to correct.” The plan was approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. He also said there are no people currently occupying the cabins. Vice Chair Tim Redcay said there are holding tanks on the campground that are serving as a Band-Aid until the new system is built.

Permit details: East Drumore Zoning Officer Richard Ryan said they are permitted for 86 cabins under its sewer permit from the township. He told officials he will be at the campground this month to do an official count as Yogi Bear park is working on adding four additional cabins. “Anything over 86 would be a problem,“ Ryan said.

Public comment: Resident Marie Kinch asked what would happen if there are more than 86 cabins on the premises. Ryan responded the issue would be turned over to township solicitor Dwight Yoder of Gibbel, Kraybill & Hess. The four cabins that have been built are not currently connected to any sewage facility. Therefore, a new permit would have to be submitted and approved by the township.

Quotable: “We’re trying to pull these loose ends together before camping season starts,” Kreider said.

Next meeting: The board meets at 7:30 p.m. March 2 at the township building at 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.