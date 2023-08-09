When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: Township Zoning Officer Richard Ryan announced that he will be retiring at the end of the year. He has served as zoning officer since 1995.

Permits: While the township searches for a replacement, township Engineer Mark Deimler of Solanco Engineering will be signing off on zoning permits issued by the township. Ryan explained his state certification to sign zoning, building, use and occupancy permits will expire this month. He said he will still review zoning permits every Thursday night until the end of the year. He also said he will deliver any permits that need signatures to Solanco Engineering.

Quotable: “This is going to be the last zoning report that I can make where I'm officially signing zoning permits,” Ryan said.

Radiation pills: Supervisors also announced the Pennsylvania Department of Health will distribute potassium iodine pills, used to protect the thyroid during radioactive emergencies, in the township. Pills will be given for free at the township building at 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, from 2-7 p.m. Aug. 17. The township is within 10 miles of the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station.

Brake retarders: Resident Fran Reining asked if the township would consider prohibiting brake retarders on Friendly Drive. Supervisors Chair Scott Kreider said any ban on brake retarders would require an ordinance banning them throughout the whole township, not just one road.

What’s next: The board meets again 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the township building at 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.