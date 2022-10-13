When: East Drumore Township Supervisors meeting, Oct. 6.

What happened: Linda Walter, vice president of the Quarryville Library Board of Trustees, thanked the township for recent financial contributions. The township committed $9,000 to the Quarryville Library as its annual contribution, using $3,500 from its American Rescue Plan funding and $5,500 from its general fund.

Why it matters: Her gratitude on behalf of the library was a part of the annual report given to municipalities by library officials. Walter and Library Board of Trustees President Chris Waite requested for the Quarryville Library to be a part of the township’s American Rescue Plan funding recipients for charitable donations at the April 7 meeting.

Stats: The Quarryville Library serves 39,000 people over 10 municipalities in southern Lancaster County. East Drumore Township is third in circulation and is projected to check out 25,000 items. The township is also fourth in cardholders with over 800 in the population.

Rescue funds: The township also announced they received appreciation letters from Lancaster EMS and Quarryville Fire Company for charitable contributions from American Rescue Plan funds. The township gave $4,000 to Lancaster EMS and $10,500 to Quarryville Fire Company. Supervisors also voted unanimously to place $202,650 from its second rescue fund plan payment into a separate account. Township Secretary Vickie Kreider told supervisors an audit of rescue fund money will be conducted in April 2023.

Quotable: "In my mind, it’s cleaner to have it in a separate account,” Kreider said.

What’s next: Supervisors unanimously decided to set the 2023 budget meeting for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3. Following the budget meeting, the regular supervisors meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Both public meetings will take place at the township building at 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.