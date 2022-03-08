When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, March 3.

What happened: Township officials announced that the April 26 township Planning Commission meeting will serve as a zoning workshop for residents to attend at 7:30 p.m. Solicitor Dwight Yoder, zoning officer Richard Ryan, supervisors, planning and zoning board members will be at the meeting to review and discuss the zoning ordinance. The workshop will be at the township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.

Farm zoning: Supervisors unanimously approved a request to defer plan reviews to Little Britain Township for a farm property on 700 Wesley Road.

Why it matters: Chair Scott Kreider said the property has land in both East Drumore and Little Britain townships, but the majority of the farm is in Little Britain, including buildings on the property. Supervisor and roadmaster Jim Landis said a small corner is in East Drumore, totaling 0.3 acres. The property is owned by Ernie Frey.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet again at 7:30 p.m. April 7.