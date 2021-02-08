When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 4.

What happened: Supervisors announced the township received an invoice from Quarryville Borough for police coverage at Towns Edge Shopping Center in the amount of $15,000.

Why it matters: Supervisors said the yearly fee is not taxpayer-funded. Chair Scott Kreider said the township has an agreement with the shopping center. Since Towns Edge is in East Drumore Township, the shopping center gives the township the $15,000 to pay for police services.

Polling place: Supervisors announced they will sign an agreement allowing the township building at 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, to be used as a polling place for the primary election on May 18 and the general election on Nov. 2.

Sign installation: Supervisors voted 3-0 to install a dead-end sign on Oak Ridge Drive. Supervisor Jim Landis, who also serves as roadmaster, said there have been complaints from motorists whose GPS systems are leading them to this road.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. March 4 at the township building with social distancing measures in place.