When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, March 4.

What happened: Supervisors announced the township has received $223,505 in liquid fuels allocation from the state.

Why it matters: Funds received from the liquid fuels program go toward municipal road maintenance and construction. The township maintains 49 miles of roads.

Road projects: The township plans to pave Laurel Drive as a road project this year. Some of the funds will be used for annual maintenance, such as sealcoating and oil and chipping.

Quotable: “We have to make best use of resources we have,” Chair Scott Kreider said.

Building reservation: Officials announced Eden Township has reserved the East Drumore municipal building for a March 24 conditional use hearing for an Amish-run health care facility. Chair Joe Rineer wrote in a March 14 email officials needed a larger venue to accommodate a larger crowd. Eden Township will be charged a flat rate of $75.

What’s next: East Drumore supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. April 1, at the township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, with social distancing measures in place.