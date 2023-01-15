When: East Drumore Twp. Supervisors reorganizational and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: The board will retain its leadership for 2023, as Scott Kreider will remain chair and Tim Redcay vice chair.

Public safety: Redcay will also serve as the board liaison for the Solanco Public Safety Committee. The emergency management coordinator will be Tim Ryan.

Contractors: Contractors returning to East Drumore are Dwight Yoder of Gibbel Kraybill & Hess as township solicitor; Mark Deimler of Solanco Engineering Associates as township engineer; and Brian Masterson of Regester Associates as the alternate engineer. Pete Kingsley of Commonwealth Code will serve as the building code inspector. Marvin Stoner will serve as the sewage enforcement officer, with Mark Deimler as the alternate sewage enforcement officer.

Intermunicipal: Kreider will remain the township representative for the Southern Lancaster County Inter-Municipal Council. Their first public meeting of the year will be held on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at the East Drumore Township building.

Next meeting: The board meets on Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the township building at 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.