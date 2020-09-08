When: East Drumore Township Supervisors meeting, Aug. 6.

What happened: Quarryville Library board President Anthony Cavallaro thanked the supervisors for the township’s donation of $5,200.

Why it’s important: Cavallaro said the library has not generated substantial income since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three library employees were laid off; the library is now operating with volunteers and some staff. The donation will be used toward general operating expenses and library materials, he said. Although usage is down, the library has operated curbside pickup.

Municipal funding: The library has asked municipalities within the Quarryville community to donate. Quarryville Borough has been provided the most funds at $14,000, while other municipalities’ contributions have been down, ranging from $1,000-$7,000.

Solutions: Callavaro requested the township consider giving another donation. Kreider said the township will “certainly review and talk about it” for next year’s budget. Callavaro added he will send out a donation request letter to the community. Another idea was to increase passport services, which Callavaro said is “the number one moneymaker” for the library.

Quotable: “(We’re) just trying to keep the doors open as long as we can,” Cavallaro said to supervisors.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. The meeting will be held in person — with social distancing measures in place — at the township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.